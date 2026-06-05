Netflix sports doc viewing almost halved in two years, Ampere Analysis reveals

It is becoming more difficult for sports-focused factual content to find audiences on streamers, with viewing hours of sports docs almost halving on Netflix in just two years, according to Ampere Analysis.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s The Media Show, Ampere’s senior research director Minal Modha revealed consumption of sports docs on Netflix dropped from 642 million hours in the second half of 2023 to 349 million hours during the same period last year.

The streaming giant has leaned heavily into sports-adjacent content in recent years in tandem with its push into live events.

Netflix is currently streaming numerous factual films and docuseries about athletes such as tennis star Rafael Nadal, ex-Manchester United player David Beckham and former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

“Sport has become really popular amongst streamers recently, in particular as they move towards advertising,” said Modha, head of sports media, sponsorship and consumer research at Ampere.

“As they get that live sport, they also want that ‘shoulder content’ that will keep those fans engaged with it and serve them in a multitude of ways.

“It’s so much cheaper to make a documentary than it is to buy live [sports] rights. If you make the right sports documentary, you will also attract those sports fan onto your platform without having to pay that really big rights fee.

“When it comes to attracting those audiences, this market is becoming increasingly saturated, so it’s becoming harder and harder to do that.

“It’s more difficult for sports docs to stand out, but if you have the right ingredients – access to big names in that sport, authenticity or a story that people want to get behind – you can still stand out from that saturated market.”

Modha’s comments come after ESPN executive José Morales recently said the market for athlete-produced sports docs is now overcrowded, with celebrity creators granted too much editorial control.

“This space is incredibly oversaturated, and not necessarily in a good way,” Morales, VP and executive producer, original content at ESPN, told C21 at SeriesFest in Denver.

“This is my opinion, not the opinion of my company, but there have been docs where you could clearly see that the narrative has been controlled by the athlete. I would like to see a little more selection.”

His colleague, Ben Webber, senior director of the 30 for 30 feature doc strand and ESPN films, believes producers need to resist the urge to replicate hit sports docu-follow shows such as Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

“With anything that is immediately successful, like Drive to Survive, there’s going to be a million copycats,” Webber said. “A lot of people try to replicate that and it oversaturates the market.

“When those [type of shows] go away, there’ll be more space to find docuseries that are compelling deep dives with unprecedented access. There has to be another layer to unlock.”