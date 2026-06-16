Poland’s Viasat Epic Drama takes first Turkish series

NEWS BRIEF: Viasat Epic Drama in Poland has licensed Turkish drama Lost in Love (Sakla Beni) from France’s Canal+ Distribution, marking the first time a Turkish series has appeared on the Viasat World-owned channel’s line-up.

Produced by OGM Pictures for Star TV in Turkey and distributed by OGM Universe, the series stars Uraz Kaygılaroğlu, Cemre Baysel and Asude Kalebek in a story centred on two people from wealthy families bound by a childhood promise. Two episodes of Lost in Love will air on Viasat Epic Drama per day. The show has previously been picked up by Kanal D in Romania, Mediaset in Spain and Telefuturo in Paraguay, among others.