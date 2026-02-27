PBS takes US rights to British dramas Trespasses and I Fought the Law

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: American public broadcaster PBS has picked up the US rights to a pair of forthcoming British drama series, Trespasses and I Fought the Law.

Trespasses, a Channel 4 series produced by Wildgaze Films (Brooklyn, An Education), stars Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen and Gillian Anderson in a story of forbidden love set against the backdrop of the Troubles in 1970s Belfast.

ITV drama I Fought the Law, produced by Hera Pictures and starring Sheridan Smith (Cilla, Accused), tells the true story of a mother who challenges a centuries-old law to see her daughter’s murderer finally brought to justice. The series is based on Ann Ming’s book For the Love of Julie, with Jamie Crichton (All Creatures Great and Small) penning the screen adaptation.

Both shows are produced in association with All3Media International, which also handles international distribution and is shopping the titles at London TV Screenings this week. Each of the shows will launch on PBS later this year.

“As the home of world-class drama, PBS is the perfect destination for Trespasses and I Fought the Law, and we’re delighted US viewers will soon be able to immerse themselves in these powerful female-led stories,” said All3Media International’s exec VP of Americas, Jennifer Askin.