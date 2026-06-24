OuiDo! Productions forms adult animation JV with Didier Creste, Joé Baudot

ANNECY: Paris-based animation studio OuiDo! Productions has launched a joint venture with producers Didier Creste and Joé Baudot focusing on developing and producing animated films and series for adults.

Announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Wednesday, the new company, called Everybody On Board, has already unveiled its first project, Prudence (1×80′).

Described as a 100% French-produced animated horror feature film, it was directed by Jérémie Hoarau (Lastman), who also wrote it with Laurent Sarfati.

JeSuisBienContent is exec producing the film, which follows a couple of commercial divers on a last-ditch attempt to contain a catastrophic oil spill.

Additional projects are currently in development and will be announced in the coming months.

Creste and Baudot’s adult animation credits include feature film Mars Express and two seasons of cult animated series Lastman. OuiDo! said their partnership will help to develop and produce original animated projects in genres that have so far been underrepresented within the French animation industry.

OuiDo! is the latest European animation studio to set up a new company aimed at older viewers, with Brown Bag Films this week announcing the launch of Bad Pencil Animation.

Sandrine Nguyen, OuiDo!’s CEO, said: “Adult animation is a rapidly growing segment, and France has all the creative talent needed to develop ambitious projects in this field. With Didier Creste and Joé Baudot, whose expertise in this field is widely recognised, we have found the ideal partners to expand into this market.

“Everybody On Board is built on a shared belief: animation has no age limit. Horror remains one of the most successful genres worldwide, making Prudence the perfect project to launch our collaboration.”