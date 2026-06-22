Brown Bag moves into adult animation with service-focused label Bad Pencil

ANNECY: Dublin, Toronto and Bali-based studio Brown Bag Films is expanding into adult-focused animation with the launch of a new label called Bad Pencil Animation.

The new entity, which is exclusively focused on service work, will take on comedy, horror, drama and action projects geared towards adult audiences.

The launch of Bad Pencil marks a departure for Scholastic Entertainment-owned Brown Bag Films, which has historically been focused on preschool and other youth cohorts. The company said the move into adult-focused animation will allow it to more fully use the artistic and technical talent it has across both 2D and CG animation.

Bad Pencil will be led creatively by Brown Bag’s executive creative director Sanatan Suryavanshi, who will report to Brown Bag co-founder and group creative director Darragh O’Connell.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Friedman, executive VP of global production, Brown Bag Films & Current, Scholastic Entertainment, will oversee the new label’s strategic direction, and Nicole Gibbs, VP of studio strategy at Brown Bag Films, will lead the sales efforts.

The Bad Pencil label is being unveiled at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this week.

“There’s an incredible opportunity right now to push into new creative territory – stories that can be darker, more offbeat or more tonally diverse – while building on the same level of craft and quality the studio is known for,” said Suryavanshi.

Friedman added: “Brown Bag Films has always been driven by creativity and reinvention. With Bad Pencil Animation, we’re deliberately widening the lens – creating a home for projects that speak to older audiences, new partners and new platforms.”