Online game Moshi Monsters to make a comeback as animated action-comedy series

Online children’s game Moshi Monsters, which became a global phenomenon in the early 2010s, is making a comeback as a multiplatform entertainment franchise that includes an animated action-comedy series.

Set to launch in late 2028, the series will reimagine the Moshi Monsters universe for broadcast and streaming audiences, in fast-paced, character-driven stories billed as “Teen Titans meets Gumball.”

Introducing the brand to a new generation of kids, the series is aimed at 6-12s, as well as the original fans who grew up with it. It is being developed in partnership with Superprod Group’s London-based prodco Wheel in Motion, founded by ex-Netflix exec Alexi Wheeler in 2024.

Created by British entertainment company Mind Candy, Moshi Monsters launched as a virtual pet multiplayer online role-playing game in 2008. The IP really took off in the early 2010s, becoming the UK’s most licensed property.

The game had more than 100 million registered users across 150 countries during its lifespan, including two in three six- to 12-year-olds in the UK and Australia, and one in three in the US, according to Mind Candy. Built in Adobe Flash, the game was shut down in 2019 due to the discontinuation of Flash by Adobe.

As well as the game and its spin-off Moshling Zoo, the Moshi Monsters IP expanded into magazines, music, a feature film and retail products including trading cards, figurines and books. During its original run, the brand sold over US$1bn worth of retail products, according to Mind Candy.

Since its discontinuation, the brand has continued to live on through Moshi Kids, a sleep app for children with bedtime stories set within the world of Moshi Monsters. There are also creative play apps for young kids, including Moshi Play, Moshi Colouring World, Moshi Drawing for Toddlers and Moshi Colour with Fluttercup.

The new series forms the centrepiece of a broader multiplatform relaunch. A new Moshi Monsters game will enter early access this summer ahead of a global launch in the third quarter of 2027. New toy and merchandise lines are also scheduled from 2028.

Wheeler said: “Moshi Monsters was years ahead of its time in the digital space. The world has now caught up and it is time to bring this incredible set of characters to life for a modern audience.”