NPO, Filmin, VRT and Virgin Media TV join buyers of UK mystery drama Gone

NPO in the Netherlands, Filmin in Spain and VRT in Flemish Belgium are among a number of buyers to pick up UK missing person mystery drama Gone, written by George Kay (Hijack).

The sales were announced by distributor All3Media International, which also revealed the six-part series has been acquired by Virgin Media Television in Ireland, SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, YLE in Finland and Cosmote in Greece.

The series is produced by All3Media-owned UK prodco New Pictures (The Long Shadow) in association with Observatory Pictures for UK commercial broadcaster ITV, where it premiered earlier this year.

Gone centres on a woman’s disappearance, with suspicion quickly falling on her husband, a school headmaster played by David Morrissey (The Walking Dead).