Netflix taps Banijay Nordic labels to adapt Physical 100 and Love is Blind

Netflix has begun production on the Swedish adaptation of reality competition series Physical 100 and ordered a Danish version of dating format Love is Blind.

Physical 100: Sweden is being made in Sandviken in Gävleborg County by Banijay Nordic label Meter Entertainment and will have a global premiere on Netflix in 2027.

During the casting process, more than 1,300 people across Sweden either applied or were contacted, resulting in over 450 casting interviews. The selected participants range in age from 20 to 57 and represent a wide array of disciplines, from different styles of martial arts to swimming, calisthenics, ice hockey and wrestling.

Among the 100 contestants are Olympic champion Sarah Sjöström, UFC legend Alexander ‘The Mauler’ Gustafsson, artist Daniel Adams-Ray and influencers Hissy Elhissy and Ludwig Blomqvist.

The contestants will face off in challenges that test strength, endurance, courage, determination, teamwork, focus and mental resilience, with one winner taking home SEK1m (US$106,082).

Building on the original Korean series, the Swedish adaptation joins the expanding franchise, following recent announcements of Physical 100: Italy, Physical 100: Mexico, Physical: Asia and Physical 100: USA.

Meanwhile, the Danish version of Love is Blind, produced by Banijay Nordic-owned Mastiff Denmark, is now searching for participants, with production scheduled to begin this year ahead of a launch in 2027.

Love is Blind premiered in the US in 2020 and has since been adapted for Japan, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Mexico, Argentina, Italy, the UAE and Sweden.

The social experiment sees single men and women date each other in purpose-built ‘pods,’ small rooms where they can talk to each other by speaker but not see each other, and potentially get engaged, all before meeting in person.

Every episode of the European adaptations featuring the pods are filmed in Strängnäs, Sweden.

“At its core, the series explores what happens when people choose a partner based purely on conversation, values and emotional connection, rather than appearance. In Sweden, we’ve already seen how powerful that can be; couples have built lasting relationships and welcomed six children across three successful seasons,” said Jenny Stjernströmer Björk, VP, Nordic content at Netflix.

“Denmark has a strong tradition of honesty, openness, and curiosity about relationships, which makes it the perfect place for the next chapter of Love Is Blind.”