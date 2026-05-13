BBC cues up return of snooker gameshow Big Break with player Stephen Hendry

UK public broadcaster the BBC is rebooting classic sports gameshow Big Break, to be presented by Paddy McGuinness and Scottish snooker ace Stephen Hendry.

The 20×30’ series, to be coproduced by Fremantle label Naked and Vibrant Television, will debut in a daytime slot on BBC Two and stream on iPlayer.

McGuinness and Hendry will be joined in the studio by professional snooker players in a bid to win their contestants a cash prize. Each show sees three contestants and their pro’s battle it out in three rounds of trick shots to reach the final.

The original version of Big Break aired on the BBC between 1991 and 2002, hosted by comedian Jim Davidson and John Virgo, who died in February.

Rob Unsworth, head of BBC daytime and early peak commissioning, said: “Snooker fans and pros alike have been calling for Big Break’s return, so we’re excited to confirm they’ll get their wish – and can even apply to take part.

“This revamp will showcase some of the game’s best known and up-and-coming faces, as well as tapping into the deep well of snooker fandom online and already on the BBC.”