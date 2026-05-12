Night Train Digital rebranded as Klik Studios after sale to Serafin Group

Digital rights management and content studio Night Train Digital has rebranded as Klik Studios following parent Night Train Media’s sale of the company, along with Eccho Rights, to The Serafin Group earlier this year.

Klik Studios, led by managing director Neil Francis, a former YouTube and Sky executive with over 20 years of experience in online video and broadcasting, will retain the full team, capabilities and strategic direction of Night Train Digital.

The firm was formally established in 2024 by German company Night Train Media, building on the digital operations of Eccho Rights.

Night Train Media sold its stakes in Eccho Rights, as well as BossaNova Media and Curve Media, to Munich- and London-based private equity firm The Serafin Group in March. Serafin was an existing investor in Night Train and retained a 50% stake in the company.

Now rebranded as Klik Studios, the London- and Istanbul-based firm will offer end-to-end digital services to producers and rights holders, from channel management and data-led content strategy to original digital commissioning.

The Klik Studios team includes Lara Sword, head of factual network, alongside a yet-to-be-announced and recently recruited operations lead who is joining the team in London.

The Istanbul-based operation is led by Ozan Hasirci, head of digital operations, and Meric Konca, data lead, supported by a team of video editors, channel managers and content experts who deliver the studio’s day-to-day publishing and production output across its channel portfolio.

Klik Studios distributes broadcast TV and film libraries on platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram and currently manages almost 60 YouTube channels across scripted and unscripted content.

It runs the official Michael Parkinson channel, home to one of the most extensive interview archives in broadcasting, as well as the Married at First Sight Worldwide channel, bringing together content from the UK, Australian, New Zealand and US versions of the global hit.

The studio also manages channels for some of the biggest Turkish dramas from the Eccho Rights catalogue, including I Am Mother (Sandık Kokusu).

On the original commissioning side, Klik Studios was behind Virtually Parkinson, an AI-powered podcast series developed with the support of the Parkinson family and estate.

Further original commissions are in the pipeline with announcements to come soon, according to the company.

Francis said: “A new name felt like the right moment to set out clearly what we are and what we do. Klik Studios is built on strong foundations – a large and growing portfolio of channels, a talented team and deep relationships across the group.

“The rebrand gives us a distinct identity that reflects our ambitions: to be the go-to digital partner for producers and rights holders who want to turn their content into sustainable, long-term revenue on digital platforms. There is a huge amount of opportunity ahead of us, and we’re excited to pursue it under a name that is entirely our own.”