Netflix reopens Monster of Florence serial killer investigation with miniseries

Global streamer Netflix has announced a follow-up miniseries to last year’s Italian scripted true crime hit The Monster of Florence.

The three-part project is being produced by Fremantle-owned prodco Wildside and Italian outfit AlterEgo. It was created by Leonardo Fasoli and Stefano Sollima, who also directs.

2025’s The Monster of Florence, which premiered on the platform in October, dramatised the investigation into eight double homicides committed in the countryside around Florence between 1968 and 1985.

The follow-up expands the story by focusing on primary suspect Pietro Pacciani, a farm labourer who was convicted and later acquitted of the gruesome crimes.

Sollima said: “We always imagined The Monster of Florence as an anthology series: standalone stories, each dedicated to one of the different suspects in the series of crimes that shocked Tuscany and Italy.”