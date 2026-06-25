Mongolia’s Central TV, NBCU Formats are On Brand with business competition

Central TV has partnered with NBCUniversal (NBCU) Formats to launch the first international adaptation of business competition format On Brand, to be fronted by the Mongolian broadcaster’s CEO.

Produced locally as On Brand Mongolia, the 10×60′ series is currently in pre-production and will air weekly in primetime on Central TV in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The adaptation is the first time the format has been produced outside the US and marks NBCU Formats’ ninth format adaptation in Mongolia.

The division of Universal Studio Group has previously partnered with Central TV, which was founded in 2021, on local versions of The Tonight Show, That’s My Jam, The Profit and Don’t Ask Me.

The show is hosted by Ankhbayar Ganbold (The Tonight Show with Ankhbayar, That’s My Jam Mongolia), one of Mongolia’s most recognisable television personalities who is also CEO of Central TV.

Originally created and executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, On Brand gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind major marketing campaigns by challenging contestants to develop bold campaigns for leading brands.

Joining Ganbold on the show as co-hosts are Enkhchimeg Atarbaatar, chief marketing officer at Unitel Group, and Odbayar Bayarmagnai, founder and CEO of Brainstorm Agency.

Linfield Ng, VP, format sales and production at NBCU Formats, said: “As brands look for new ways to connect with audiences, this format offers a fresh and entertaining look at the creative process behind modern marketing.”