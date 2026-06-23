5 orders vertical reality obs doc series My Crazy Million Dollar Wedding from Firecracker

Paramount-owned broadcaster 5 in the UK has commissioned a reality and observational documentary series designed simultaneously for vertical digital and linear platforms.

My Crazy Million Dollar Wedding is being produced by Firecracker Films as a 40×1-3’ digital vertical series and 1×90’ linear compilation. The show goes behind the scenes of the high-end, luxury nuptials of super-wealthy young couples marrying in locations around the world.

Firecracker Films’ exec producer Tayte Simpson and creative director Tammy Hoyle are producing.

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor for 5, said: “With the vertical market exploding and audiences devouring microseries like Pringles, My Crazy Million Dollar Wedding is a glossy, addictive, returnable format that blends observational filming with new-school digital storytelling.

“These cross-cultural experiments are where the industry is heading and we want to plant our flag firmly in this space. This is a slightly new departure for 5 – and we are ready to take it on.”