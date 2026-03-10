NBCU promotes Lat Am MD Gus O’Brien to lead international networks and D2C

NBCUniversal (NBCU) Media Group has promoted Gus O’Brien to president of international networks and direct-to-consumer (D2C), replacing Ken Bettsteller.

O’Brien will assume the role on April 1 as Bettsteller, outgoing president of the group, will move into an advisory role focusing on key international NBCU Media Group ventures.

O’Brien takes up the position having been MD for Latin America, a role he assumed in 2020. Since then, he and his team have managed longstanding joint ventures for Spanish Latin America and Brazil and pivoted a pure cable networks portfolio to streaming, via the launch of Universal+.

The international networks and D2C portfolio includes a suite of networks, the hybrid linear/non-linear service Universal+ and reality-focused SVoD service Hayu.

In related news, Hendrik McDermott will expand his current remit leading Europe, Middle East and Africa networks and D2C and Hayu to cover all D2C activities across the group’s international footprint as MD of international D2C and EMEA, Canada.

The announcement was made this afternoon by Matt Strauss, chairman of NBCU Media Group.

Strauss said: “Gus is a worthy successor to Ken Bettsteller – who has been a formidable leader in our company for over two decades – and I’m excited for Gus to bring his innovative leadership to the broader group, working with the international management team to further strengthen and support these brands.”