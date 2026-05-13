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Million Dollar Listing gets first Euro adaptation with Videoland in Netherlands

Million Dollar Listing was originally commissioned by Bravo

RTL Netherlands-owned streamer Videoland has lined up a local-language adaptation of US reality format Million Dollar Listing.

Produced by Amsterdam-based prodco Villain Studios (Destination X), it will stream from May 25 and features top Dutch real estate agents Bart ter Haar, Karina Nippérus, Leslie de Ruiter and Mandy Heruer.

Million Dollar Listing shows what it takes to do business at the highest level as the agents negotiate property deals for wealthy clients in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and the Gooi region.

The new Dutch version marks the first European adaptation of the format, which is licensed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Original commissioner Bravo aired two versions of the show, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York. It has also been adapted in the United Arab Emirates and India.

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Neil Batey 13-05-2026 ©C21Media
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