Meter, TV4 in harmony for Clash of the Choirs reboot

NEWS BRIEF: TV4 in Sweden has greenlit a reboot of music-themed competition format Clash of the Choirs, to be titled Clash of the Choirs – Together Against Cancer.

Produced by Banijay Nordic label Meter (Shaolin Heroes), the five-part series will raise funds and awareness for the Swedish Cancer Society. It sees six choirs, each led by a well-known artist, compete in dynamic musical challenges, with the audience and a jury deciding which choirs progress each week. Originally produced in Sweden by Meter, Clash of the Choirs launched on TV4 in 2008 and became a hit format with adaptations across Europe, Asia, Africa, the US and Latin America.