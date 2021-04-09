Please wait...
MarVista, MiMO strike sales, copro deal

Cyma Zarghami (left) and Hannah Pillemer

LA prodco and distributor MarVista Entertainment has agreed a deal to distribute MiMO Studios content internationally and coproduce at least five family films with the New York-based company.

MiMO was founded by former Nickelodeon president Cyma Zarghami in 2020 and has already produced live-action kids’ film The Kid Who Only Hit Homers.

MarVista collaborated with Zarghami during her 33-year tenure at Nickelodeon, making the movies Tiny Christmas and Nicky Deuce for the US children’s giant.

MarVista executive VP for creative affairs Hannah Pillemer said: “I’ve had such admiration for the leadership and innovation that Cyma and her team have exemplified throughout their careers, with a visionary approach to franchise-spurring programming. I’m excited to be working alongside them to continue to provide amazing content in the kids’ and family space, with an eye towards increased representation.”

Zarghami added: “Our experience with MarVista and the entire leadership team there has been collaborative, innovative and intuitive. In my new role with an incredible, small and nimble team, I am thrilled to work with people whose values and aspirations match our own. We are eager to bring these projects to fruition with the MarVista team.”

