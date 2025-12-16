KOTV creates French version of generation-clash comedy My 90-Year-Old Roommate

Montreal-based KOTV is producing a French-language adaptation of My 90-Year-Old Roommate, an English-language comedy about a millennial who is forced to move in with his recently widowed grandfather.

The company’s international sales arm, KO Distribution, has also acquired worldwide rights to the scripted format, which was originally produced by Toronto’s LoCo Motion Pictures.

Another LoCo Motion Pictures series, How to Buy a Baby, was also previously adapted by KOTV as a French-language series. The French adaptations of both My 90-Year-Old Roommate and How to Buy a Baby have been licensed by Radio-Canada.

Finished-tape versions of both the English and French series, as well as the formats themselves, will be sold worldwide by KO Distribution along with LoCo Motion Pictures under the new deal.

My 90-Year-Old Roommate was created by Ethan Cole and Josh Shultz, developed by David Lipson and produced by LoCo Motion president and executive producer Lauren Corber. The heartfelt comedy format follows a broke millennial and his recently widowed grandfather whose lives become deeply intertwined after they end up living together.

“Ethan Cole and Josh Shultz created a truly special story full of intergenerational connection, humour and heart, and we’re thrilled that KO Distribution and KOTV are helping bring that spirit to new audiences,” said Corber.

Mia Desroches, KO Distribution’s VP of international distribution, added: “This singular format is unique and a fantastic complement to our current catalogue.”