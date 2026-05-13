Jorge Pezzi to step down as head of fiction at Movistar Plus+ after a year

Jorge Pezzi is leaving his position as head of fiction and alliances at Movistar Plus+ a year after joining the Spanish platform, which has just confirmed Juan Andrés García Ropero as head of non-sports content.

The move comes amid a restructuring by parent company Telefónica, which has included the departure of Movistar Plus+ CEO Daniel Domenjó and the appointment of Alfonso Gómez as his replacement.

Pezzi took over as head of fiction at Movistar Plus+ in May 2025, while Hugo Tomás assumed leadership of entertainment and non-fiction. Both reported to Domenjó, who resigned a few weeks ago and will leave the company this summer.

The news was first revealed by the local media outlet Audiovisual451. C21 understands the platform does not foresee making any changes in the area managed by Tomás, who will retain his current role.

Ropero will lead both fiction and entertainment content, in a role similar to that held by Domingo Corral until his departure. Enric Rojas will also continue to head the sports division.

Pezzi led original film and television projects, editorial development and partnerships at Movistar Plus+ for the past year. It is unclear how the fiction department, which has produced series such as Yo siempre a veces and Se tiene que morir mucha gente, both selected for the official Canneseries competition, will be structured now.

Pezzi has extensive experience as a producer of scripted and unscripted content in Spain. Prior to joining the platform, he served for two years as CEO of Boomerang TV (Mediawan) and before that was general manager of LaCoproductora (Grupo Prisa), which he co-founded with José Miguel Contreras.

Gómez is current executive president at Telefónica Hispanoamérica and has over two decades of experience in the telecommunications sector.

According to an internal statement seen by C21, his appointment “responds to Telefónica’s desire to take another step in the evolution of the business.”

The CEO change comes after a period of growth for Movistar Plus+ in the Spanish market, where it currently has 3.9 million subscribers between pay TV and streaming.