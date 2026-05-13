C21 confirms first speakers for third Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit @ Content London, unpacking strategies to drive shortform growth

Kwai Brazil’s Claudine Bayma, Shorties Studios’ Kelly Luegenbiehl and Sea Star Productions’ Bethany Thomson are the first executives announced for the third Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit @ Content London, where they will explore the strategies, business models and partnerships shaping the future of shortform content.

Content London takes place from November 30 to December 3. To find out more about the event and register at the MAY EARLYBIRD DISCOUNT RATE of £799, saving £600, CLICK HERE.

The Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit @ Content London returns to bring together the leading international platforms, producers and industry game-changers who are powering the evolution of shortform storytelling.

As major studios and Hollywood players increasingly invest in shortform, and as the microdrama market accelerates into a multibillion-dollar global industry, Content London will spotlight the strategies, revenue models and collaboration opportunities driving the future of the industry, delivering actionable insights into one of the fastest-growing sectors in digital entertainment.

Content London is designed to provide delegates with the most effective strategies to master The New Content Economy, which includes a focus on unlocking new sources of finance, international coproduction opportunities and tips to pivot to a digital-first strategy.

Speaking at Content London:

Claudine Bayma

General manager

Kwai Brazil

Bayma is the general manager of Kwai Brazil, leading the platform’s entire operation in the country. With over 25 years of international experience in marketing, content production, business development and digital media, she has held leadership positions at major global entertainment and media companies including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Television, Discovery Networks, and Globo International. At Kwai, she is at the forefront of driving innovation in shortform content, spearheading initiatives in the growing creator economy, vertical storytelling, original microdramas and other short-video formats. Under her leadership, Kwai Brazil has been amplifying new narratives and empowering creators to connect with audiences through culturally relevant, high-impact content.

Kelly Luegenbiehl

Founder and executive producer

Shorties Studios

Luegenbiehl has consistently been at the forefront of entertainment innovation, from pioneering Netflix’s international expansion to founding Shorties Studios. Launched in December 2025, her global production company spans LA, London and Istanbul, producing vertical originals for subscription streaming and social media platforms, along with ad-supported branded content. As Netflix’s EMEA content chief, Luegenbiehl spearheaded the company’s push into international markets and local-language originals, driving a 50% surge in non-English viewership in the US between 2017 and 2021. She later led global franchises, helping turn The Witcher into one of the top 10 most watched shows globally.

Bethany Thomson

Creative lead

Sea Star Productions

Sea Star Productions is the UK’s leading vertical production company, at the forefront of the vertical drama movement. With a foundation in high-end cinema, television and global campaigns, Sea Star brings cinematic quality to vertical storytelling, where stories must land fast and resonate deeply. Thomson channels her background in film marketing and social media into creating bold, emotionally driven content crafted specifically to promote the vertical frame.

Further speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Also speaking at Content London: