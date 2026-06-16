Jambika Docs heads to Sunny Side with international sales across five continents

Barcelona-based documentary distributor Jambika Docs is heading to Sunny Side of the Doc in La Rochelle next week on the back of a slew of international sales spanning Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, and two new titles joining its catalogue.

Recent deal-making has seen Diary of an Elephant Orphan (SkyDrum Films) acquired by SRF in Switzerland, TV2 in Norway, GZT TV in Turkey, Mediawan in France, US factual streamer Gaia and Terry Steiner Inflight, while Engineers at Ground Zero (Vacationland Films) has been sold to Foxtel in Australia, Movistar in Spain and US digital distributor Ammo Content.

Daniel Everitt-Lock’s Our Planet, The People, My Blood, meanwhile, has secured agreements with GZT TV, Foxtel and Collective Eye Educational in North America. Further sales include Loot to Society+ in France; Open Wounds to TV Unam in Mexico; Omega Wants to Dance to Spain’s Betevé, Filmin and Beholders; and Selling Superman to American Airlines, among others.

The company said it has also expanded its digital distribution strategy through partnerships with YouTube channel operators Little Dot Studios and Nikita Ventures and grown its presence on platforms including Tubi and Amazon Prime.

Two new titles will be spotlighted by Jambika in La Rochelle. Guided by Horses, from filmmaker Sean O’Reilly, explores healing, mental wellbeing and self-discovery through the relationship between young people and wild horses in the Australian Outback, while Pauline Clague’s The Colleano Heart tells the story of high-wire performer Con Colleano and his family.

“Following a strong first half of 2026, we’ve secured a number of international sales, expanded our catalogue with six new acquisitions, and will be showcasing two new documentaries at Sunny Side,” said Juan Solera, Jambika’s head of acquisitions and sales.