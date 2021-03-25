Int’l Format Awards finalists announced

The finalists in the 2021 International Format Awards have been named, following four weeks of online voting by a panel of the world’s leading format commissioners, buyers and producers.

The International Format Awards are a coproduction between C21Media, FRAPA, the Entertainment Masterclass and MipFormats.

More than 200 formats were entered from across the globe in a year when the quality and range of the formats has not been dimmed by the pandemic. To recognise the extraordinary ingenuity of producers and broadcasters in this time, there is a special category for 2021: Format Innovation in the time of Covid.

The winners will be announced in a digital ceremony to be streamed on C21Media.net and the MipFormats website on April 13 at 16.00 CET.

This year’s International Format Awards Gold Award will mark the achievements of Anette Rømer, former head of acquisitions and formats at TV2 in Denmark and current programming consultant at STV Productions.

Anette led the way in defining the output of TV2’s portfolio of channels over her 30-year career with the broadcaster. In her previous role as commissioning editor of entertainment for TV2, she was also executive producer of a wide range of quiz, satire, lifestyle, factual entertainment shows, music and events.

The finalists in each category in the 2021 International Format Awards are as follows:

BEST BRAND-DRIVEN FORMAT

Celebs Go Virtual Dating

Produced by: Lime Pictures

For: E4

Distributed by: All3Media International

The Art of Tasting – The History of Italian Food

Produced by: Prodotto Fattori di Videoevoluzione

For: La7

Distributed by: Mediaset Distribution

Fora da Rota

Produced by: Endemol Shine Brazil

For: Ab InBev (Stella Artois Brazil) and Globoplay

Distributed by: Endemol Shine Brazil

24 Hours in A&E: Heart Special

Produced by: The Garden Productions

For: Channel 4

Distributed by: Banijay Rights

TIME’s Kid of the Year

Produced by: Nickelodeon

For: Nickelodeon

Distributed by: Nickelodeon

BEST COMEDY FORMAT

9 Windows

Produced by: Nippon TV and The Story Lab

For: Nippon TV, Japan

Distributed by: The Story Lab

Don’t Scream

Produced by: Maverick TV

For: BBC Three

Distributed by: All3Media International

Gods of the Game

Produced by: Mad Monk

For: Comedy Central UK

Distributed by: ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution

The Big Crazy Game Night

Produced by: WeMake/Béli Productions/Makayel

For: M6

Distributed by: WeMake

The Secret Gameshow

Produced by: Asahi Broadcasting TV Corp and NBCUniversal Formats

For: ABC Japan

Distributed by: NBCUniversal Formats

The Substitute

Produced by: The Intellectual Property Corp

For: Nickelodeon

Distributed by: Nickelodeon

BEST COMPETITION REALITY FORMAT

District Z

Produced by: Satisfaction

For: TF1

Distributed by: Sony Pictures Television

Fridge Wars

Produced by: CBC and The Gurin Company

For: CBC

Distributed by: CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution, Magnify Media

Full Bloom

Produced by: Eureka Productions

For: HBO Max

Distributed by: HBO Max

Pretty Small

Produced by: ITV Studios Netherlands

For: SBS6 (Netherlands)

Distributed by: ITV Studios

Top Dog

Produced by: Big Fish Entertainment

For: A&E

Distributed by: A+E Global Content Sales

Walk The Line (På tværs af Danmark)

Produced by: Strong Productions (original format by Studio Lambert)

For: TV2

Distributed by: All3Media International

BEST FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT FORMAT

A Real Job: Nurses

Produced by: De Mensen

For: VTM

Distributed by: Newen Connect

Alene Sammen (Alone Together)

Produced by: Metronome Denmark

For: TV2 Play

Distributed by: Banijay Rights

Surviving The Stone Age

Produced by: Renegade Pictures and Motion Content Group

For: Channel 4

Distributed by: Passion Distribution

The Great British Dig: History in Your Back Garden

Produced by: Strawberry Blond TV

For: More4

Distributed by: Hat Trick International

The Opposites

Produced by: BlazHoffski Productions BV/Rob & Joep Productions

For: NTR/NPO1

Distributed by: BlazHoffski Productions BV/Warner Bros

The Write Offs

Produced by: Shine TV

For: Channel 4

Distributed by: Banijay Rights

BEST HOST OF A FORMAT

Craig Reucassel – Fight For Planet A: Our Climate Challenge

Produced by: Lune Media

For: Australian Broadcasting Corp

Distributed by: ABC Commercial

Faustine Bollaert – The Wonderbox

Produced by: Newen, Capa, 13.34

For: France 3

Distributed by: Newen Connect

Alan Carr – Epic Gameshow

Produced by: Talkback

For: ITV

Distributed by: Fremantle

Jane Lynch – Weakest Link (US)

Produced by: BBC Studios Los Angeles

For: NBC

Distributed by: BBC Studios Distribution

Tyra Banks – Dancing With The Stars (US)

Produced by: BBC Studios Los Angeles

For: ABC

Distributed by: BBC Studios Distribution

Michael Youn – The Big Crazy Game Night

Produced by: WeMake, Béli Productions, Makayel

For: M6

Distributed by: WeMake

BEST MULTI-PLATFORM FORMAT

# Hash Tag

Produced by: TV Asahi Corp

For: TV Asahi Corp

Distributed by: TV Asahi Corp

All Together at the Table

Produced by: Kitchen Factory Production

For: M6, France

Distributed by: The Story Lab

Fish Bingo

Produced by: DR – Danish Television

For: DR2

Distributed by: Media Ranch

Thriller Game

Produced by: Coyote and Alphamedia

For: France 3

Distributed by: All3Media International

BEST REALITY FORMAT

Far Med Fjerboa (Fabulous Dad)

Produced by: Metronome Denmark

For: DR1

Distributed by: Banijay Rights

Five Guys A Week

Produced by: Label1 Television

For: Channel 4

Distributed by: Fremantle International

Knock Knock Ghost

Produced by: Sonic Nursery Creative

For: OUTtv

Distributed by: OMG Distributing

Project Cupid

Produced by: Roses are Blue

For: VTM

Distributed by: Be-Entertainment

Singletown

Produced by: Nordisk Film TV Denmark

For: Discovery+

Distributed by: Keshet International

Small Town Big Love

Produced by: Blu Denmark

For: TV2

Distributed by: Fremantle

BEST RETURNING FORMAT

Dancing With The Stars (USA)

Produced by: BBC Studios Los Angeles

For: ABC

Distributed by: BBC Studios Distribution

De Mol (The Mole)

Produced by: Woestijnvis

For: Play4

Distributed by: Primitives

Survivor

Produced by: Endemol Shine Australia

For: Network 10

Distributed by: Banijay Rights

Taskmaster

Produced by: Avalon

For: Channel 4

Distributed by: Avalon Distribution

The Great Bake Off

Produced by: Love Productions

For: Channel 4

Distributed by: BBC Studios Distribution

The Secret Song

Produced by: DMLSTV

For: TF1

Distributed by: Can’t Stop Media

BEST SCRIPTED FORMAT

Aarya (remake of Penoza)

Produced by: Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India

For: Hotstar Disney+

Distributed by: Banijay

Diary of an Uber Driver (Aus Dem Tagebuch Eines Uber Fahrers)

Produced by: Von Voyage Films (original format by Revlover Films)

For: Joyn

Distributed by: All3Media International

Pretty Little Liars

Produced by: Cinema Collectiva

For: Viu

Distributed by: Viu and Warner Bros

The World of The Married (Doctor Foster, South Korea)

Produced by: JTBC

For: JTBC

Distributed by: BBC Studios Distribution

Unter Freunden Stirbt Man Nicht (You Don’t Die Among Friends)

Produced by: Keshet Tresor Fiction

For: TV Now

Distributed by: Keshet International

Utopia

Produced by: Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios

For: Amazon

Distributed by: Banijay Rights

BEST STUDIO-BASED GAMESHOW FORMAT

9 Windows

Produced by: Nippon TV and The Story Lab

For: Nippon TV, Japan

Distributed by: The Story Lab

De Grote Generatieshow (Mind the Generation Gap)

Produced by: BlazHoffski Productions

For: BNNVARA/NPO1

Distributed by: BlazHoffski Productions/Warner Bros

Don’t

Produced by: Banijay Studios North America

For: ABC

Distributed by: Banijay Rights

Pulse!

Produced by: Redseven Entertainment

For: ProSieben

Distributed by: Red Arrow Studios International

Rolling In It

Produced by: Over The Top Productions

For: ITV

Distributed by: Fremantle

The Big Crazy Game Night

Produced by: WeMake, Béli Productions and Makayel

For: M6

Distributed by: WeMake

BEST INNOVATION IN THE TIME OF COVID FORMAT

All Together at the Table

Produced by: Kitchen Factory Production

For: M6, France

Distributed by: The Story Lab

American Idol

Produced by: Fremantle North America

For: ABC

Distributed by: Fremantle

Drive Thru-Oke

Produced by: Space Rabbit Ltd

For: MBN

Distributed by: NBCUniversal Formats

Grayson’s Art Club

Produced by: Swan Films

For: Channel 4

Distributed by: All3Media International

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The Castle

Produced by: Lifted Entertainment

For: ITV1

Distributed by: ITV Studios

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam

Produced by: Kinetic Content

For: Lifetime (US)

Distributed by: Red Arrow Studios International

Congratulations to all the finalists!

Event sponsors:

