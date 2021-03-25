Int’l Format Awards finalists announced

- Home
The finalists in the 2021 International Format Awards have been named, following four weeks of online voting by a panel of the world’s leading format commissioners, buyers and producers.
The International Format Awards are a coproduction between C21Media, FRAPA, the Entertainment Masterclass and MipFormats.
More than 200 formats were entered from across the globe in a year when the quality and range of the formats has not been dimmed by the pandemic. To recognise the extraordinary ingenuity of producers and broadcasters in this time, there is a special category for 2021: Format Innovation in the time of Covid.
The winners will be announced in a digital ceremony to be streamed on C21Media.net and the MipFormats website on April 13 at 16.00 CET.
This year’s International Format Awards Gold Award will mark the achievements of Anette Rømer, former head of acquisitions and formats at TV2 in Denmark and current programming consultant at STV Productions.
Anette led the way in defining the output of TV2’s portfolio of channels over her 30-year career with the broadcaster. In her previous role as commissioning editor of entertainment for TV2, she was also executive producer of a wide range of quiz, satire, lifestyle, factual entertainment shows, music and events.
The finalists in each category in the 2021 International Format Awards are as follows:
Celebs Go Virtual Dating
Produced by: Lime Pictures
For: E4
Distributed by: All3Media International
The Art of Tasting – The History of Italian Food
Produced by: Prodotto Fattori di Videoevoluzione
For: La7
Distributed by: Mediaset Distribution
Fora da Rota
Produced by: Endemol Shine Brazil
For: Ab InBev (Stella Artois Brazil) and Globoplay
Distributed by: Endemol Shine Brazil
24 Hours in A&E: Heart Special
Produced by: The Garden Productions
For: Channel 4
Distributed by: Banijay Rights
TIME’s Kid of the Year
Produced by: Nickelodeon
For: Nickelodeon
Distributed by: Nickelodeon
9 Windows
Produced by: Nippon TV and The Story Lab
For: Nippon TV, Japan
Distributed by: The Story Lab
Don’t Scream
Produced by: Maverick TV
For: BBC Three
Distributed by: All3Media International
Gods of the Game
Produced by: Mad Monk
For: Comedy Central UK
Distributed by: ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution
The Big Crazy Game Night
Produced by: WeMake/Béli Productions/Makayel
For: M6
Distributed by: WeMake
The Secret Gameshow
Produced by: Asahi Broadcasting TV Corp and NBCUniversal Formats
For: ABC Japan
Distributed by: NBCUniversal Formats
The Substitute
Produced by: The Intellectual Property Corp
For: Nickelodeon
Distributed by: Nickelodeon
BEST COMPETITION REALITY FORMAT
District Z
Produced by: Satisfaction
For: TF1
Distributed by: Sony Pictures Television
Fridge Wars
Produced by: CBC and The Gurin Company
For: CBC
Distributed by: CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution, Magnify Media
Full Bloom
Produced by: Eureka Productions
For: HBO Max
Distributed by: HBO Max
Pretty Small
Produced by: ITV Studios Netherlands
For: SBS6 (Netherlands)
Distributed by: ITV Studios
Top Dog
Produced by: Big Fish Entertainment
For: A&E
Distributed by: A+E Global Content Sales
Walk The Line (På tværs af Danmark)
Produced by: Strong Productions (original format by Studio Lambert)
For: TV2
Distributed by: All3Media International
BEST FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT FORMAT
A Real Job: Nurses
Produced by: De Mensen
For: VTM
Distributed by: Newen Connect
Alene Sammen (Alone Together)
Produced by: Metronome Denmark
For: TV2 Play
Distributed by: Banijay Rights
Surviving The Stone Age
Produced by: Renegade Pictures and Motion Content Group
For: Channel 4
Distributed by: Passion Distribution
The Great British Dig: History in Your Back Garden
Produced by: Strawberry Blond TV
For: More4
Distributed by: Hat Trick International
The Opposites
Produced by: BlazHoffski Productions BV/Rob & Joep Productions
For: NTR/NPO1
Distributed by: BlazHoffski Productions BV/Warner Bros
The Write Offs
Produced by: Shine TV
For: Channel 4
Distributed by: Banijay Rights
Craig Reucassel – Fight For Planet A: Our Climate Challenge
Produced by: Lune Media
For: Australian Broadcasting Corp
Distributed by: ABC Commercial
Faustine Bollaert – The Wonderbox
Produced by: Newen, Capa, 13.34
For: France 3
Distributed by: Newen Connect
Alan Carr – Epic Gameshow
Produced by: Talkback
For: ITV
Distributed by: Fremantle
Jane Lynch – Weakest Link (US)
Produced by: BBC Studios Los Angeles
For: NBC
Distributed by: BBC Studios Distribution
Tyra Banks – Dancing With The Stars (US)
Produced by: BBC Studios Los Angeles
For: ABC
Distributed by: BBC Studios Distribution
Michael Youn – The Big Crazy Game Night
Produced by: WeMake, Béli Productions, Makayel
For: M6
Distributed by: WeMake
# Hash Tag
Produced by: TV Asahi Corp
For: TV Asahi Corp
Distributed by: TV Asahi Corp
All Together at the Table
Produced by: Kitchen Factory Production
For: M6, France
Distributed by: The Story Lab
Fish Bingo
Produced by: DR – Danish Television
For: DR2
Distributed by: Media Ranch
Thriller Game
Produced by: Coyote and Alphamedia
For: France 3
Distributed by: All3Media International
Far Med Fjerboa (Fabulous Dad)
Produced by: Metronome Denmark
For: DR1
Distributed by: Banijay Rights
Five Guys A Week
Produced by: Label1 Television
For: Channel 4
Distributed by: Fremantle International
Knock Knock Ghost
Produced by: Sonic Nursery Creative
For: OUTtv
Distributed by: OMG Distributing
Project Cupid
Produced by: Roses are Blue
For: VTM
Distributed by: Be-Entertainment
Singletown
Produced by: Nordisk Film TV Denmark
For: Discovery+
Distributed by: Keshet International
Small Town Big Love
Produced by: Blu Denmark
For: TV2
Distributed by: Fremantle
Dancing With The Stars (USA)
Produced by: BBC Studios Los Angeles
For: ABC
Distributed by: BBC Studios Distribution
De Mol (The Mole)
Produced by: Woestijnvis
For: Play4
Distributed by: Primitives
Survivor
Produced by: Endemol Shine Australia
For: Network 10
Distributed by: Banijay Rights
Taskmaster
Produced by: Avalon
For: Channel 4
Distributed by: Avalon Distribution
The Great Bake Off
Produced by: Love Productions
For: Channel 4
Distributed by: BBC Studios Distribution
The Secret Song
Produced by: DMLSTV
For: TF1
Distributed by: Can’t Stop Media
Aarya (remake of Penoza)
Produced by: Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India
For: Hotstar Disney+
Distributed by: Banijay
Diary of an Uber Driver (Aus Dem Tagebuch Eines Uber Fahrers)
Produced by: Von Voyage Films (original format by Revlover Films)
For: Joyn
Distributed by: All3Media International
Pretty Little Liars
Produced by: Cinema Collectiva
For: Viu
Distributed by: Viu and Warner Bros
The World of The Married (Doctor Foster, South Korea)
Produced by: JTBC
For: JTBC
Distributed by: BBC Studios Distribution
Unter Freunden Stirbt Man Nicht (You Don’t Die Among Friends)
Produced by: Keshet Tresor Fiction
For: TV Now
Distributed by: Keshet International
Utopia
Produced by: Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios
For: Amazon
Distributed by: Banijay Rights
BEST STUDIO-BASED GAMESHOW FORMAT
9 Windows
Produced by: Nippon TV and The Story Lab
For: Nippon TV, Japan
Distributed by: The Story Lab
De Grote Generatieshow (Mind the Generation Gap)
Produced by: BlazHoffski Productions
For: BNNVARA/NPO1
Distributed by: BlazHoffski Productions/Warner Bros
Don’t
Produced by: Banijay Studios North America
For: ABC
Distributed by: Banijay Rights
Pulse!
Produced by: Redseven Entertainment
For: ProSieben
Distributed by: Red Arrow Studios International
Rolling In It
Produced by: Over The Top Productions
For: ITV
Distributed by: Fremantle
The Big Crazy Game Night
Produced by: WeMake, Béli Productions and Makayel
For: M6
Distributed by: WeMake
BEST INNOVATION IN THE TIME OF COVID FORMAT
All Together at the Table
Produced by: Kitchen Factory Production
For: M6, France
Distributed by: The Story Lab
American Idol
Produced by: Fremantle North America
For: ABC
Distributed by: Fremantle
Drive Thru-Oke
Produced by: Space Rabbit Ltd
For: MBN
Distributed by: NBCUniversal Formats
Grayson’s Art Club
Produced by: Swan Films
For: Channel 4
Distributed by: All3Media International
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The Castle
Produced by: Lifted Entertainment
For: ITV1
Distributed by: ITV Studios
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam
Produced by: Kinetic Content
For: Lifetime (US)
Distributed by: Red Arrow Studios International
Congratulations to all the finalists!