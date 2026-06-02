Inkitt launches microdrama app focused on action series generated by AI

San Francisco-based digital publishing company Inkitt is expanding its portfolio of microdrama apps with the launch of a new platform focused on action series.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-focused company, which also owns the romance microdrama app CandyJar, has unveiled a new app called Ironblood, which it says will specialise in AI-generated action, sci-fi and superhero content.

The company said Ironblood is the first microdrama platform focused entirely on action series, a genre it claims is underserved in the vertical video space. Inkitt, led by CEO and founder Ali Albazaz, released the trailers of four projects on Monday, with the app set to go live on July 15. It will release 30 new titles per month.

Inkitt said it has more than 50 million users across its apps and around one million paid subs. Its main platform allows users to read and publish their own stories, with some also being adapted as video series via CandyJar.

According to Inkitt, each of its web novels generates US$1m in sales every week, while its 80 million episodes are watched on CandyJar each month. The story-sharing platform sees authors upload manuscripts, after which a “proprietary 1,200-feature behavioral model identifies stories with blockbuster potential,” according to Inkitt. After that, “promising scripts” are turned into video series using its proprietary Cinematic AI video production tool.

“We’ve proven the model in romance and fantasy to millions of users,” said Ali Albazaz, CEO and founder of Inkitt. “Now we’re taking our operating system into new genres, new formats and new audiences. There is no microdrama app specifically for action, sci-fi, and superheroes. Ironblood is it – and we’re building it entirely with AI.”