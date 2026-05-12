Ian Rumsey promoted to CEO of factual prodco ITN as Rachel Corp steps down

Ian Rumsey has been appointed CEO of UK factual production company ITN, succeeding Rachel Corp, who has decided to step down after nearly four years.

Rumsey is a Bafta- and Royal Television Society Award-winning producer with over 25 years’ experience across programme making and news. He began his career in newspapers before moving into television production.

Since joining ITN in 2005, Rumsey has held senior leadership roles across the organisation, including programme editor of News at Ten and, most recently, chief content officer at ITN Productions, ITN’s creative content division, since 2021.

His recent projects include live daytime output on broadcaster 5, including Jeremy Vine and Vanessa; The Investigation of Lucy Letby for Netflix; The Confession for Amazon Prime Video; and Harry: The Interview for ITV.

This year, Rumsey launched a digital division within ITN Productions, bringing together commissioned digital and shortform content alongside the company’s owned YouTube channels. He has also overseen the last five UK general elections, including producing Channel 4’s overnight election programme in 2024.

Corp is stepping down after over three decades at ITN, having joined as a trainee and gone on to hold a number of senior leadership roles across the organisation, including editor of ITV News London, 5 News and ITV News, before becoming CEO.

In 2025, she secured a fourth major news contract to produce Good Morning Britain, alongside four live daytime programmes on 5. She will remain at ITN until May 22 to ensure a smooth transition as Rumsey takes up the role.

Kyla Mullins, chair of the ITN board, said: “Ian is an outstanding editorial and executive leader who knows ITN exceptionally well, having worked across its news division and led ITN Productions for the best part of 20 years. We are delighted he will be leading the organisation into its next chapter.”

Rumsey added: “ITN is a remarkable organisation, full of outstanding people, world-class journalism and storytelling – but, most of all, a unique attitude and spirit. Like all media businesses, we face real challenges, but we also have huge opportunities and enormous potential ahead of us.”