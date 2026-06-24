Hannah Minghella named head of Netflix Animation Studios, Goldberg’s role grows

Global streamer Netflix has reshuffled its senior animation leadership team, with Hannah Minghella now heading Netflix Animation Studios and Kira Goldberg adding live-action family movies to her portfolio.

US-based Minghella has been with Netflix for almost two years, serving as head of feature animation and family film.

In her new role as head of Netflix Animation Studios, she will focus solely on the platform’s growing animation slate, three studios and more than 1,000 staff across three continents. Her remit also includes expanding the streamer’s animated brands into other spaces, such as live events and merchandise.

Recent Netflix successes in the animation space include smash-hit film KPop Demon Hunters, which has surpassed one billion views, and steampunk action-adventure series Arcane.

Minghella was previously president of film at Bad Robot Productions and has held various senior executive roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation.

Goldberg, meanwhile, was named VP of original studio films in late 2020. She will now oversee live-action family films having previously worked at companies such as 20th Century Fox and DreamWorks.

As part of the change, senior director of original film Racheline Benveniste will move into a dedicated role as director, UK Family Film, continuing to oversee Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew and its Roald Dahl feature film properties.

In other Netflix news, the streamer unveiled a slate of anime series at this week’s Annecy International Film Festival in France. The Netflix Anime Studio Focus showcase highlighted upcoming titles from Japanese creators and animation studios.

Topping the bill is steampunk series Bass X Machina from Studio Mir, about a father fighting to protect his family in a world overrun by outlaws, machines and supernatural terrors.

Fool Night, produced by Sunrise x Shaft, is set in a dystopian world where dying humans transform into plants, while Sparks of Tomorrow, from Kyoto Animation, features a boy and girl living in an alternate version of the 20th century shaped by steam power.

The anime roster also features a second season of Blue Eye Samuria, produced by Blue Spirit, as well as The One Piece, a prequel spin-off of the hit Netflix series, made by Wit Studio.