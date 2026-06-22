France’s TF1 to develop animated kids’ series BABS! with OuiDo! Productions

French commercial broadcaster TF1 has signed a development agreement with Paris-based animation studio OuiDo! Productions, through which the pair will work together to develop the latter’s upcoming original preschool series BABS!.

Announced in May, BABS! is a 52×11’ CG-animated adventure series about a little girl who can talk to animals and runs a babysitting service for animals from across the globe.

It is being produced via a coproduction agreement between OuiDo! and global toy and entertainment company Wyncor, under which they aim to jointly build global multiplatform franchises.

With TF1’s participation, BABS! will begin production next January. The series is created by executive producer Jonah Stroh (Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, Bakugan) and co-written by OuiDo!’s CEO Sandrine Nguyen.

Nguyen said: “Through the adventures of a young girl who can talk to animals, we want to offer children a funny, warm and deeply caring world. From the earliest stages of development, we imagined BABS! as an international franchise built around lovable characters, universal themes and stories that can travel across borders.

“Our development agreement with TF1 marks an important milestone, helping to further shape the editorial vision of the series while reinforcing the ambitions we have held for BABS! since day one.”

Yann Labasque, head of children’s programming at TF1 and kids’ brand TFOU, added: “BABS! is a project that perfectly resonates with TFOU’s preschool editorial strategy: a strong heroine, a captivating animal universe and storytelling that combines entertainment and learning.

“We are delighted to renew our collaboration with OuiDo! Productions to develop this ambitious franchise, whose potential extends far beyond the animated series itself. A project with all the ingredients to win over children around the world.”