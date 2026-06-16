German viewers to meet Bad Boyfriends in RTL+ adaptation of UK reality format

German streamer RTL+ is lining up a local adaptation of UK prodco Optomen Television’s reality format Bad Boyfriends and is set to launch it later this month.

Produced by Filmpool Entertainment, the 10-episode series will air under the local title Jetzt Wird Abrechnung. It will be presented by Charlotte Engelhardt and Calvin Kleinen and released in double episodes across five weeks from June 30.

The format follows eight men lured to Tenerife under the pretence of appearing on a reality show called Bro Island, only to be confronted on arrival by their own partners, who have signed them up for what amounts to a televised relationship reckoning.

Among the eight couples taking part are reality stars Nasrin and Josh, known from Temptation Island and Make Love Fake Love, and Jeje and Teezy, whose combined credits include Too Hot to Handle, Love Island VIP, Ex on the Beach and Are You The One – Realitystars in Love.

Bad Boyfriends was created by Optomen Television, part of All3Media, and originally produced in the UK for ITV, where it is presented by Olivia Attwood and is set to return for a third season on ITV2 and ITVX later this year. All3Media International handles global tape and format sales.