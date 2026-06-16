Autentic takes over fellow German factual distributor Albatross World Sales

German factual content company Autentic has acquired boutique distributor Albatross World Sales, adding more than 600 hours of premium programming to its portfolio across the blue-chip nature and wildlife, science, travel and culture, and history genres.

Leipzig-based Albatross World Sales will continue to operate under its existing management, with Anne Olzmann remaining as MD and retaining responsibility for acquisitions and producer relationships. International distribution of the Albatross catalogue will transfer to Autentic.

The deal brings Autentic a catalogue that includes titles from producers Altayfilm and Marco Polo Film and complements the company’s existing exclusive partnership with blue-chip wildlife producer Terra Mater Studios. Autentic said the acquisition also strengthens its channel business within the genre.

Olzmann said: “Building and growing Albatross World Sales over the past 16 years has been an intense and deeply personal journey, one that I have pursued with great passion. Looking at the challenges and opportunities of an increasingly consolidating market, I am excited to join forces with Autentic to create a future-proof and sustainable structure that strengthens the international sales capabilities and ensures the best possible long-term opportunities for the programmes in the global marketplace.”

Mirjam Strasser, director of sales and acquisitions at Autentic, added: “Autentic and Albatross share a long-standing and trusted relationship. Creatively and culturally, we are an excellent fit. By combining our strengths, we are creating a stronger offering that benefits both producers and buyers alike. As the market rapidly evolves toward digital distribution models, this consolidation enables us to respond more effectively to changing demands and creates clear advantages for all parties involved.”

The move reflects broader pressures reshaping the international distribution landscape, with the growing prominence of digital platforms, FAST channels and social media distribution increasing both editorial and operational demands on distributors, and making investment in data infrastructure increasingly viable only at scale.

Autentic, which produces and distributes documentaries and factual series for the global market and operates its own FAST and YouTube channels, is based in Munich and forms part of independent film and television group Beta.