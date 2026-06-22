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French-language streamer TV5 Monde+ takes Guiby the Super Baby around the world

Guiby the Super Baby is based on Samuel Parent’s comic 

French-language streamer TV5 Monde+ will bring Quebec-made children’s animated series Guiby the Super Baby to viewers in 160 territories following a deal with Epic Storyworlds.

Commissioned by and produced in collaboration with Télé-Québec, the 30×7′ series is based on the comic book of the same name created by Samuel Parent.

Aimed at six- to nine-year-olds, it follows the adventures of a fearless child who confronts monsters that haunt children in the darkness of night.

Epic Storyworlds was founded by children’s entertainment executives Steve Couture and Ken Faier and is a partner company to Faier’s Epic Story Media.

TV5 Monde+ is available in 160 territories, spanning Europe, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, the US and Latin America.

Guiby the Super Baby also has a presence on Roblox and YouTube, on which English-language episodes launched last week.

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Nico Franks 22-06-2026 ©C21Media
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