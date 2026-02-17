France TV Distribution launches Belgian black comedy Vero Forever at London TV Screenings

France TV Distribution (FTD) has secured international sales rights to Vero Forever, a Flemish-language series from Belgium, which it will be presenting to buyers for the first time at London TV Screenings next week.

Vero Forever is a six-part dark comedy that centres on a love triangle involving Benoit Van Haverbeke, who is married to and works for his wealthy wife, Veronique Everaert. He has an affair with the housekeeper, Isabelle. He decides to leave Veronique, but then discovers she’s terminally ill with only three months left to live.

Produced by Lunamine and Lumière, Vero Forever is written by Emilie De Roo and Dries Heyneman and is directed by De Roo and Jeroen Dumoulein. It is currently in late post-production.

Julia Schulte, sales director at FTD, describes the series as having “a lot of black comedy elements” as well as “feature film aesthetics”.

Schulte said she hoped to announce a French sale on the series soon and is pushing it for international adaptations due to its “strong concept”. “The series explores in a very intelligent way how people can change and how a relationship can change,” she explained.

Vero Forever joins two other new titles on FTD’s slate premiering at London TV Screenings, The Ones Left Behind (Placée), a 6×45’ Swiss crime drama based on real events, and Sorority (Nourrices), a 6×52’ French period thriller produced by Lincoln TV for France Télévisions.

FTD will be presenting the new series to buyers at a special screening in central London on Thursday February 26.