France Télévisions, Rai, ZDF co-commission animated adaptation of The Saddle Club

Pubcasters France Télévisions, Rai in Italy and Germany’s ZDF have co-commissioned an animated series adaptation of kids’ book franchise The Saddle Club.

Created by Bonnie Bryant, The Saddle Club centres on a group of friends who attend a horse-riding club over the summer holidays. The books were published between 1988 and 2001 and have sold 16 million copies worldwide.

The 26-episode CG animation adaptation is being produced by Frog Box in France and Superprod’s Red Monk Studio in Italy, in association with ZDF Studios and Australia’s Studio Moshi.

Karin Kempf is directing the series, which is aimed at children aged between six and 12. According to the producers, the adaptation remains “faithful to the spirit of the original books” but with a “contemporary take on friendship, adventure and coming of age.”

Delivery of The Saddle Club is expected in mid-2027 and Superights is handling worldwide distribution.

The new series follows an Australian live-action adaptation of The Saddle Club, which aired between 2001 and 2009 on Aussie network the ABC, on YTV in Canada and on other broadcasters around the world.

Pedro Citaristi, CEO and producer of Red Monk, said: “Launching production on The Saddle Club is a major milestone. This iconic property deserves a new life for today’s generation and working with Frog Box, Superights and our European broadcasters allows us to raise the creative ambition. Our goal is a modern, cinematic series that stays true to the spirit of the books.”