FilmRise takes Departure US distribution rights

NEWS BRIEF: New York-based studio and AVoD network FilmRise has picked up the US distribution rights to Departure, the conspiracy series starring Archie Panjabi and the late Christopher Plummer.

The series, which ran for three seasons from 2020 to 2023 on Canadian broadcast network Global, is produced by Shaftesbury in association with Corus Entertainment, Starlings Entertainment and Red Arrow Studios International. For its first two seasons, the show was a Peacock original in the US. The deal was negotiated by FilmRise head of content Jonitha Keymoore and Propagate Content’s Dan Thunell on behalf of Starlings Entertainment.