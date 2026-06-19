Ex-Disney animation exec Gerardo Orlando launches production banner Secret Starbase

Former Disney animation exec Gerardo Orlando has launched an independent creative and production banner in the UK dedicated to animated series and projects.

Secret Starbase will partner with selected creatives, producers, studios, broadcasters, streamers and rights holders to develop and produce animated projects “with strong characters, enticing worlds and real emotional pull,” in a variety of genres.

The company will support projects from early development through to production, with a focus on animation built for international audiences, and will also selectively develop original animated work of its own.

Before launching Secret Starbase, Orlando held senior animation roles at Disney EMEA in London from 2009 until 2025, working across development and current series.

His work spans nearly 20 produced animated series, including lead creative executive roles on more than a dozen – from multiple seasons of global preschool hit PJ Masks to character comedy Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life and recently launched Disney+ Original Dragon Striker, an anime-inspired show on which he served as an exec producer.

Orlando’s experience covers preschool, kids and family audiences across a wide range of genres and formats, including original and established IP.

The exec said: “After years helping shape animated series for a major broadcaster and streamer, I’m excited to take that experience into the wider industry and keep building ambitious shows.

“Animation is going through a real period of change and in the current market, ideas – and their execution – need to be sharper, more emotionally compelling and able to cut through internationally in an increasingly crowded space. Secret Starbase was created to help projects with this ambition get over the line.”