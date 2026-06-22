Second season of BBC thriller Nightsleeper sets sail with Element Pictures

UK public broadcaster the BBC has commissioned a second season of thriller series Nightsleeper, with production moving from Fremantle’s now-defunct Euston Films to Element Pictures.

Season one of the real-time drama, written by Nick Leather, debuted on BBC One and iPlayer in 2024. The story was set on a fictional sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London and centred on two strangers who were forced to work together to save the lives of its passengers.

The 6×60’ S2 moves from the rails to the open water and is set aboard a ship travelling across the Irish Sea. Fremantle’s Element Pictures has taken over production from Euston Films, which was shuttered shortly after Nightsleeper’s season one debut.

According to the BBC, S1 of Nightsleeper was its biggest new drama launch of 2024. The series has since been sold into 176 territories worldwide.

Leather said: “It’s so exciting to set sail on season two. The passengers and crew on tonight’s Belfast to Liverpool passenger ferry are about to experience six hours of non-stop thrills and spills, secrets and lies, triumphs and tragedies. None of them are quite as they seem. Nothing in their lives will ever be the same again. Not all of them will make it to the other side. The new Nightsleeper is going to be more nightsleepery than ever.”

S2 of Nightsleeper will be directed by James Kent (The White Queen) and Chris Baugh (Wreck). Element Pictures’ co-CEOs and founders Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe are executive producing with head of TV Chris Aird, Kate Harwood and Rachel Dargavel.

Leather and Kent is also exec producing, alongside Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. The series producer is Jonathan Curling, while Maria Mulhall serves as producer. Fremantle is handling global sales.