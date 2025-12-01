Please wait...
Please wait...
×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

Banijay posts 'strong performance' despite dips in production, distribution revenue
Byron Allen buys 11% stake in Starz from Steven Mnuchin’s Liberty 77 for $25m
Netflix buys Ben Affleck's AI company, orders period drama from Heated Rivalry creator
Monster Makes heads to CBeebies in sustainability-focused craft series commission
Apple TV signs up to Twisted Yoga from Lightbox and Ladywell Films

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE