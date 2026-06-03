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Disney+ and AMC Global Media take home Gnomes in deal for Aussie horror-comedy

Gnomes is set in a small town attacked by murderous garden ornaments

Disney+ in the UK and Ireland and AMC Global Media in Spain and Portugal have acquired forthcoming Australian horror-comedy series Gnomes.

Coproduced by local prodcos Screen Invaders and Total Fiction, with ZDF Studios-owned Network Movie in Germany, Gnomes was commissioned by Australian streamer Stan, where it will premiere this year, and has been picked up by ZDFneo.

Starring Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), the series is set in a fading small town that finds itself under siege from an army of murderous garden gnomes on the eve of its first annual Gnome-a-Palooza festival.

The show was created by Screen Invaders founder Joel Kohn and is distributed internationally by LA-based Happy Accidents. Kohn serves as producer alongside Total Fiction executive producers John Molloy (Barons) and Richard Kelly (The Tailings).

Happy Accidents’ co-CEOs Holly A Hines (Ginny & Georgia) and Eric Jarboe (Falling for Christmas) also exec produce. Australian actors and comedy writers Tegan Higginbotham and Paul Verhoeven have penned the scripts.

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Karolina Kaminska 03-06-2026 ©C21Media
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