David Eilenberg returns to ITV America as creative director after three years with Roku

David Eilenberg is returning to ITV America in the role of creative director after a three-year stint with Roku.

ITV America, the production group housing labels ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Good Caper Content, Thinkfactory Media and High Noon Entertainment, revealed the appointment on Thursday, with the veteran executive set to lead all creative development across the company’s unscripted series.

That will include formats, documentaries and competition series, in addition to branded and digital initiatives.

The appointment comes just over three years after Eilenberg exited ITV America, where he was the chief creative officer, to take up a role as head of originals at Roku. He was later promoted to head of content across all of Roku Media.

Eilenberg will work alongside ITV America CEO David George, in addition to collaborating with ITV America president Adam Sher and chief business officer Danielle Bibbo.

ITV America said the move “reflects a larger, revamped creative strategy for the company, as [it] combines its individual production labels and teams into one cohesive development group, and pivots from a genre-focused, multi-label approach to a singular vision focused on ‘bigger, better’ ideas to match the evolving marketplace.”

The production group, which sits within ITV Studios, said this marks the first time a single development head has had oversight of this unified development team and slate.

Projects produced under the ITV America umbrella include Love Island USA, as well as spin-offs Love Island Games and the upcoming Love Island: Beyond the Villa, in addition to Hell’s Kitchen (Fox), The Voice (NBC), The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo), Pawn Stars and Alone (History), Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix) and Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV).

“David comes back with a wealth of knowledge and insight in tech and a deeper understanding of our clients at a data-driven level that will help us unlock a very complex marketplace,” said George.

Sher added: “David’s experience at a major platform these last four years will help set ITV America apart as a uniquely valuable partner to our buyers with an uncommon insight into our audiences.”

Eilenberg said: “It’s become a new world in a short time, and I can’t wait to help bring the next wave of hit television, digital and branded content to life.”

