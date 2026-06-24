Dan Snow explores Secrets of the Maya in Belize for History Hit doc, podcast

History Hit, the Little Dot-owned podcast, SVoD and content platform network founded by presenter Dan Snow, is gearing up to release a documentary exploring the ancient civilisation of the Maya in Belize.

Secrets of the Maya, which launches on June 25, is one of numerous pieces of content to come out of Snow’s recent trip to Belize, which was made in partnership with the Belize Tourism Board.

Two YouTube films, We Explored Abandoned Ancient Megacity and Life as an Ancient Maya (working title), will be released in July. A two-part narrative podcast miniseries, documenting the rise and fall of the Maya, will be released in early August.

“People think they need to go to Mexico to experience the Maya world, but Belize is every bit as extraordinary and arguably even more adventurous,” said Snow.

“The recent discovery at Caracol is hugely exciting. Speaking to the archaeologists behind it offered a fascinating glimpse into how discoveries like this continue to reshape our understanding of the ancient Maya.”

In related news, Little Dot Studios and toy and entertainment company MGA in the US have renewed and expanded their YouTube content partnership.

The multi-year extension builds on a five-year relationship established in 2021 between All3Media-owned Little Dot and MGA, which is the company behind Bratz, L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High.