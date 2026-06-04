CME, Viasat World, Prima Group among CEE buyers of Viaplay titles

Platforms and channels from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including CME, Viasat World, Prima Group and Telewizja Polska, have acquired titles from Scandinavia’s Viaplay Content Distribution.

Among the headline scripted sales, regional broadcaster CME has secured exclusive premieres of dramas A Life’s Worth, Mafia and Golden Boys for RTL and Voyo across Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, alongside Nordic titles including Beforeigners and Vanguard, plus HBO Europe’s Croatian drama Success (Uspjeh).

Viasat World, meanwhile, has licensed a broad slate of scripted titles including Beartown, Furia and Jana: Marked for Life, along with returning seasons of Veronika and Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter.

Further scripted acquisitions include Prima Group licensing The Sleepers for its linear channels, while STVR in Slovakia has picked up multiple titles including The Sleepers and Hilma.

The Commoner has been acquired by Česká televize, Telewizja Polska and Duna/M5 in Hungary, while Warner Bros Discovery Baltics has licensed Who Shot Otto Mueller?.

Viaplay’s factual programming has also performed strongly across the region. MWE Networks in Poland has acquired titles including Polish Murder Secrets, Ace of Base: All That She Wants, Surrounded by Enemies and workplace reality series Frozen Roads.

In Slovenia, renovation and lifestyle series Adventurous Renovations has been licensed by both RTL and Pro Plus, with Prima Group also acquiring the series in the Czech Republic. RTL has additionally acquired Frozen Roads and Swedish Truckers.

Vanda Rapti, executive VP of Viaplay Select and Content Distribution at Viaplay Group, said: “Central and Eastern Europe continues to be a very dynamic market for us, with broadcasters increasingly looking for distinctive European content alongside a growing appetite for alternatives to traditional US programming. We’re seeing particularly strong interest in drama, which remains consistently in demand, while Nordic factual programming, lifestyle formats and high-impact sports documentaries have been gaining momentum.”