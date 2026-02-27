Christian Broadhurst moved up to new development, production role at Rare TV

Christian Broadhurst has been promoted to the role of senior VP of development and production at UK factual production company Rare TV.

He has been upped from his previous position as VP of US development after shepherding successful titles such as Ice Airport Alaska (Smithsonian Channel), Ross Kemp: Searching for Michael Jackson’s Zoo (ITV) and Eyewitness D-Day (National Geographic).

Broadhurst has worked at Rare TV for around a decade, a tenure that has seen him secure 144 hours of US commissions and oversee a further 100-plus hours as executive producer since 2019.

Alexander Gardiner, chair of Rare TV, said: “Christian has been instrumental in reshaping our US broadcast strategy, developing returning hits like Extreme Airport Africa and Ice Airport Alaska that have transformed the business.

“He plays a key role in production, securing remarkable access and building outstanding teams. He’s central to our confidence in Rare’s future.”

Broadhurst said: “Over 10 years, we’ve refined a formula that allows us to apply our creativity to niche areas with strong returning value.”

In other company news, Rare TV has announced new series Dr Bob’s Wild Diaries (20×20’), produced for the Outdoor Channel in the US.

It follows Alaska fishing guide Bob Ledda, who spent 25 years as an ER doctor on the Kenai Peninsula. Dr Bob flies to remote locations, sharing the hidden fishing spots he’s discovered over three decades in the air.