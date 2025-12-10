Channel 4 appoints Sky’s Priya Dogra as chief executive

UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has appointed industry veteran Priya Dogra as its new chief executive, replacing Alex Mahon.

Dogra is currently chief advertising, group data & new revenue officer at pay TV outfit Sky and has more than 20 years’ experience in the media industry in the US, EMEA and the UK.

Prior to joining Sky, Dogra spent 14 years at Time Warner/WarnerMedia and Warner Bros Discovery before departing in 2023.

Most recently, she served as president and MD for Warner Bros Discovery EMEA with responsibility for programming and production, marketing, advertising, commercial partnerships across networks, streaming, theatrical distribution and content licensing.

She also led local original series production for HBO and HBO Max. Earlier, she headed M&A and corporate strategy at Time Warner/WarnerMedia, overseeing major M&A and investment activity and advising three successive CEOs on strategic initiatives. She began her career in investment banking at Citi, covering clients in the media and telecoms sectors.

The appointment follows the departure of Alex Mahon after eight years in post, which was announced in April. Jonathan Allan had held the post in the meantime on an interim basis.

Geoff Cooper, Channel 4 Chair, said: “Priya is an outstanding executive, a visionary leader and has a formidable intellect. She has impressive experience in driving commercial growth and digital transformation, as well as building collaborative partnerships, alongside a track record of nurturing creative processes, delivering effective programming strategies and building content production capabilities. She also possesses a passion for Channel 4 and a deep understanding of its public service remit. Priya is ideally equipped to lead the business through its next chapter, and we are thrilled to welcome her aboard.”

Dogra said: “Joining Channel 4 at this moment is a genuine privilege. Few organisations sit so firmly at the heart of British culture or have such a clear purpose and vital mission: to challenge, to reflect and represent voices across the UK, and to spark change through entertainment. I very much look forward to working with the brilliant team at Channel 4 and with partners across the creative industries to build on its distinctive and ground-breaking programming and reporting, accelerate its digital ambitions, and deepen its connection with audiences across every platform.”

Dogra will join Channel 4 in March 2026. Jonathan Allan will continue in the role of Interim CEO until then.

She will become Channel 4’s eighth Chief Executive in its 43-year history. Previous chief executives were Alex Mahon (2017 to 2025), David Abraham (2010 to 2017), Andy Duncan (2004 to 2009), Mark Thompson (2002 to 2004), Michael Jackson (1997 to 2001), Michael Grade (1988 to 1997) and Jeremy Isaacs (1982 to 1987).