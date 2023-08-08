Priya Dogra becomes latest senior executive to exit Warner Bros Discovery

Priya Dogra, president and MD for EMEA at Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), is to leave the US-based company later this year.

Dogra has been with the company in its various guises for the past 14 years in roles including head of mergers and acquisitions for Time Warner and head of strategy and corporate development for WarnerMedia.

In July 2020 she was promoted to a role overseeing WarnerMedia’s entertainment networks in EMEA and APAC. Then, following the merger with Discovery to form WBD, she was named president and MD of EMEA as part of Gerhard Zeiler’s new-look leadership team.

Zeiler, WBD’s president of international, wrote in an internal memo to staff this afternoon: “As we continue to evolve our company in response to significant changes in our industry, Priya Dogra and I have mutually agreed that she will leave WBD later this year.

“I appreciate this news will come as a surprise to many, especially because Priya has been a key partner to me and has been instrumental in many important developments at our company during her tenure. Priya is a hugely popular leader and is familiar to many of you, having been with us for nearly 14 years, during which time she has made a significant and lasting impact.

“I have known Priya since I joined Turner in 2012 and she is a world-class executive, whose knowledge of our industry, and especially the international media landscape, is extraordinary. She is as much an expert in the commercial side of our business as she is passionate and knowledgeable about content.”

The EMEA team will now report directly to Zeiler.

Dogra’s exit is the latest in a string of big-name departures from WBD since its convoluted mega-merger last year.

Senior execs including HGTV and Food Network head Jane Latman and Discovery and Turner networks head Nancy Daniels left WBD at the end of last year, and factual execs have spoken out about the chaos they have faced trying to pitch shows to what was previously one of their most prolific buyers of unscripted. Multiple shows have been cancelled, and library content ditched from WBD-owned streamer Max, to cut costs.

Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer for WBD’s US networks, said back in January that the company was looking to “rear-view 2022” and that the commissioning freezes, redundancies and upheaval were largely over.