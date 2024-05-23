Former Warner Bros Discovery exec Priya Dogra resurfaces at Sky

Comcast-owned European pay TV operator Sky has brought in former Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) exec Priya Dogra to lead its advertising efforts.

Dogra was a high profile exit from WBD amidst a raft of senior exec departures last summer.

Dogra had been with the company in its various guises for 14 years. In July 2020 she was promoted to a role overseeing WarnerMedia’s entertainment networks in EMEA and APAC. Then, following the merger with Discovery to form WBD, she was named president and MD of EMEA as part of Gerhard Zeiler’s new-look leadership team.

Sky has now brought the exec on board as advertising chief and new revenue officer, responsible for the company’s ad sales division, beginning in June. Brett Aumuller, MD of Sky Media, will report to her.

Dogra will be charged with developing non-subscription revenue streams, reporting to chief business officer Nick Herm and sit on the company’s executive management committee.

Herm said: “Priya brings a wealth of operational and strategic experience in the media industry, and her proven track record of success, partnered with our history of innovation will be integral to driving growth areas for Sky, as we continue to connect our customers to more of what they love.”

Dogra added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Sky with whom I’ve had the pleasure of partnering over the years. Sky has been at the forefront of delivering best in class consumer experiences in entertainment and connectivity and I’m delighted to be part of driving future innovation. I look forward to collaborating with our many partners on delivering innovative brand solutions and driving monetisation across linear and digital video.”