Canela Media launches AI-powered microdrama platform Zully

US Hispanic-focused media company Canela Media is launching an AI-powered microdrama platform called Zully.

The news was revealed on Monday during the company’s upfront presentation by its founder and CEO, Isabel Rafferty Zavala.

Zully will be free and ad-supported and aims to produce and premiere up to 30 vertical series each month.

The platform will use AI tools in the creation of the series and will focus exclusively on scripted drama.

“Canela will launch a sister company: Zully, an AI-native microdrama platform that combines AI-generated storytelling and live-action, created for audiences and drama lovers who have historically been underserved by the industry,” Rafferty Zavala said.

Rafferty Zavala added that the platform will launch globally later this year, with content in English and Spanish.

“Microdramas are one of the fastest-moving entertainment categories and we’re building Zully to be more diverse, more global and more representative of the audiences that are truly driving its growth,” she added.

Canela Media operates platforms including Canela.TV, which is aimed primarily at US Hispanic audiences.

According to the company, it has a monthly audience of 60 million active users across AVoD, FAST, social media and YouTube.