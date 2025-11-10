C21 Drama Awards finalists announced
The finalists have been announced in C21’s International Drama Awards, which are voted for by the world’s leading scripted commissioners and buyers from more than 500 entries across 11 categories.
The winners will be announced at the International Drama Awards Ceremony between 6pm and 7pm on December 4 as part of Content London 2025. Visit the awards page here.
Non-English-Language Drama Series finalists:
Bref S2
Produced by: My Box
For: Disney+
Distributed by: Disney+
Careme
Produced by: VVZ Production and Shine Fiction
For: Apple TV
Distributed by: Apple TV
Empathy
Produced by: Trio Orange
For: Crave
Distributed by: Trio Orange International
Mussolini: Son of the Century (M: Il figlio del secolo)
Produced by: Sky Studios and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle group company, in coproduction with Pathé, in association with Small Forward Productions, in collaboration with Fremantle, Cinecittà
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: Fremantle
The Count of Monte Cristo
Produced by: Palomar, a Mediawan Company, in collaboration with DEMD Productions, in collaboration with Rai, France Télévisions, Mediawan Rights and Entourage Media
For: Rai 1
Distributed by: Mediawan Rights
The Eastern Gate
Produced by: HBO
For: HBO Max
Distributed by: HBO
English-Language Drama Series finalists:
I, Jack Wright
Produced by: Federation Stories
For: UKTV
Distributed by: Federation International
Mix Tape
Produced by: Subotica and Aquarius Films
For: Foxtel/Binge
Distributed by: Boat Rocker
Rivals
Produced by: Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios
For: Disney+
Distributed by: Disney+
The Day of the Jackal
Produced by: Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution
The Penguin
Produced by: HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: Sky Studios
What It Feels Like for a Girl
Produced by: Hera Pictures
For: ITV
Distributed by: ITV Studios
TV Movie finalists:
How To Make Gravy
Produced by: Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia
For: Binge
Distributed by: Fifth Season
Mountainhead
Produced by: HBO Films in association with Project Zeus and Hot Seat Attractions
For: HBO Max
Distributed by: HBO
The Holiday Junkie
Produced by: Elman Films, Fox Entertainment Studios, GroupM Motion Entertainment
For: Lifetime
Distributed by: Fox Entertainment Global
Casting of a Drama Series finalists:
Kelly Valentine Hendry – Rivals
Produced by: Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios
For: Disney+
Distributed by: Disney+
Nina Gold and Martin Ware – The Day of the Jackal
Produced by: Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution
Sarah Trevis and Harry Gilbert – Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
Produced by: Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios, and Sky Studios
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution
Shaheen Baig – A Thousand Blows
Produced by: The Story Collective, Matriarch Productions and Water & Power Productions
For: Disney+
Distributed by: Disney+
Thou Shalt Not Steal
Produced by: Ludo Studio and Since1788, with production funding from Screen Australia and in association with South Australian Film Corporation, Screen Queensland, Screen Territory and DCD Rights
For: Stan
Distributed by: DCD Rights
Comedy-Drama Series finalists:
Bon Appetit, Your Majesty
Produced by: Studio Dragon
For: Netflix and tvN
Distributed by: CJ ENM
Happiness
Produced by: Greenstone TV
For: Three Now
Distributed by: DCD Rights
Ludwig
Produced by: Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell & Webb Company
For: BBC One
Distributed by: ITV Studios
Oh, Otto!
Produced by: Eyeworks Film & TV Drama
For: Streamz
Distributed by: Eyeworks Film & TV Drama
Rage
Produced by: Producciones Mandarina
For: HBO Max
Distributed by: HBO
The Studio
Produced by: Lionsgate Television in association with Apple
For: Apple TV
Distributed by: Apple TV
Individual Performance in a Comedy-Drama Series finalists:
Anna Maxwell Martin – Ludwig
Produced by: Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell & Webb Company
For: BBC One
Distributed by: ITV Studios
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Produced by: Lionsgate Television in association with Apple
For: Apple TV
Distributed by: Apple TV
David Mitchell – Ludwig
Produced by: Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell & Webb Company
For: BBC One
Distributed by: ITV Studios
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Produced by: Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
For: Apple TV
Distributed by: Apple TV
Joanna Lumley – Amandaland
Produced by: Merman Television
For: BBC One
Distributed by: Lionsgate
Lucy Punch – Amandaland
Produced by: Merman Television
For: BBC One
Distributed by: Lionsgate
Individual Performance in a Drama Series finalists:
Adam Scott – Severance S2
Produced by: Fifth Season in association with Apple
For: Apple TV
Distributed by: Apple TV
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Produced by: HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Colin Firth – Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
Produced by: Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios, and Sky Studios
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Produced by: HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television
For: Sky Atlantic
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses S4
Produced by: See-Saw Films in association with Apple
For: Apple TV
Distributed by: Apple TV
Rose Ayling-Ellis – Code of Silence
Produced by: Mammoth Screen
For: ITV
Distributed by: ITV Studios
Newform Drama Series finalists:
Buried
Produced by: Frantales Productions
For: YouTube
Distributed by: N/A
Good Grief S2
Produced by: Good Grief Productions
For: OUTtv
Distributed by: OMG Media
Hafiach
Produced by: Vox Pictures
For: S4C
Distributed by: S4C
My Dead Mom
Produced by: LoCo Motion Pictures
For: Crave (Bell Media)
Distributed by: Blue Ant Media
Paper Cuts
Produced by: KOTV
For: ICI TOU.TV (Radio-Canada)
Distributed by: KO Distribution
Miniseries finalists:
Apple Cider Vinegar
Produced by: See-Saw Films / Picking Scabs
For: Netflix
Distributed by: Netflix
Curfew
Produced by: Vertigo Films / Evolutionary Films
For: Paramount+
Distributed by: Federation International
Get Millie Black
Produced by: Motive Pictures
For: HBO / Channel 4
Distributed by: Fifth Season
Mr Loverman
Produced by: Fable Pictures
For: BritBox
Distributed by: Sony Pictures Television
The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Produced by: Curio Pictures and Sony Pictures Television
For: Prime Video
Distributed by: Sony Pictures Television
Until I Kill You
Produced by: World Productions
For: ITV
Distributed by: ITV Studios
Returning Comedy-Drama Series finalists:
Brassic S6
Produced by: Calamity Films
For: Sky Max
Distributed by: Sky Studios
Late Bloomer
Produced by: Blink49 Studios
For: Crave
Distributed by: Sphere Abacus
Pørni S5
Produced by: Monster
For: Netflix
Distributed by: Netflix
Shrinking S2
Produced by: Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
For: Apple TV
Distributed by: Apple TV
Still Looking
Produced by: Seefood TV
For: TV2 Norway
Distributed by: Seefood Distribution
Wild Cards
Produced by: Piller/Segan
For: CBC
Distributed by: Fifth Season
Returning Drama Series finalists:
Allegiance
Produced by: Lark Productions
For: CBC and CBC Gem
Distributed by: Universal International Studios
The Gold
Produced by: Tannadice Pictures and Objective Fiction
For: BBC
Distributed by: All3Media International
Karen Pirie S2
Produced by: World Productions
For: ITV
Distributed by: ITV Studios
Malpractice S2
Produced by: World Productions
For: ITV
Distributed by: ITV Studios
Sullivan’s Crossing S3
Produced by: Sullivan’s Crossing Productions
For: CTV
Distributed by: Fremantle
Wolf Hall: The Mirror & the Light
Produced by: Playground and Company Pictures in association with Banijay Rights
For: BBC and Masterpiece
Distributed by: Banijay Rights