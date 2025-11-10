C21 Drama Awards finalists announced

The finalists have been announced in C21’s International Drama Awards, which are voted for by the world’s leading scripted commissioners and buyers from more than 500 entries across 11 categories.

The winners will be announced at the International Drama Awards Ceremony between 6pm and 7pm on December 4 as part of Content London 2025. Visit the awards page here.

Non-English-Language Drama Series finalists:

Bref S2

Produced by: My Box

For: Disney+

Distributed by: Disney+

Careme

Produced by: VVZ Production and Shine Fiction

For: Apple TV

Distributed by: Apple TV

Empathy

Produced by: Trio Orange

For: Crave

Distributed by: Trio Orange International

Mussolini: Son of the Century (M: Il figlio del secolo)

Produced by: Sky Studios and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle group company, in coproduction with Pathé, in association with Small Forward Productions, in collaboration with Fremantle, Cinecittà

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Fremantle

The Count of Monte Cristo

Produced by: Palomar, a Mediawan Company, in collaboration with DEMD Productions, in collaboration with Rai, France Télévisions, Mediawan Rights and Entourage Media

For: Rai 1

Distributed by: Mediawan Rights

The Eastern Gate

Produced by: HBO

For: HBO Max

Distributed by: HBO

English-Language Drama Series finalists:



I, Jack Wright

Produced by: Federation Stories

For: UKTV

Distributed by: Federation International

Mix Tape

Produced by: Subotica and Aquarius Films

For: Foxtel/Binge

Distributed by: Boat Rocker

Rivals

Produced by: Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios

For: Disney+

Distributed by: Disney+

The Day of the Jackal

Produced by: Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution

The Penguin

Produced by: HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Sky Studios

What It Feels Like for a Girl

Produced by: Hera Pictures

For: ITV

Distributed by: ITV Studios

TV Movie finalists:

How To Make Gravy

Produced by: Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia

For: Binge

Distributed by: Fifth Season

Mountainhead

Produced by: HBO Films in association with Project Zeus and Hot Seat Attractions

For: HBO Max

Distributed by: HBO

The Holiday Junkie

Produced by: Elman Films, Fox Entertainment Studios, GroupM Motion Entertainment

For: Lifetime

Distributed by: Fox Entertainment Global

Casting of a Drama Series finalists:

Kelly Valentine Hendry – Rivals

Produced by: Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios

For: Disney+

Distributed by: Disney+

Nina Gold and Martin Ware – The Day of the Jackal

Produced by: Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution

Sarah Trevis and Harry Gilbert – Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Produced by: Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios, and Sky Studios

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution

Shaheen Baig – A Thousand Blows

Produced by: The Story Collective, Matriarch Productions and Water & Power Productions

For: Disney+

Distributed by: Disney+

Thou Shalt Not Steal

Produced by: Ludo Studio and Since1788, with production funding from Screen Australia and in association with South Australian Film Corporation, Screen Queensland, Screen Territory and DCD Rights

For: Stan

Distributed by: DCD Rights

Comedy-Drama Series finalists:

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

Produced by: Studio Dragon

For: Netflix and tvN

Distributed by: CJ ENM

Happiness

Produced by: Greenstone TV

For: Three Now

Distributed by: DCD Rights

Ludwig

Produced by: Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell & Webb Company

For: BBC One

Distributed by: ITV Studios

Oh, Otto!

Produced by: Eyeworks Film & TV Drama

For: Streamz

Distributed by: Eyeworks Film & TV Drama

Rage

Produced by: Producciones Mandarina

For: HBO Max

Distributed by: HBO

The Studio

Produced by: Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

For: Apple TV

Distributed by: Apple TV

Individual Performance in a Comedy-Drama Series finalists:

Anna Maxwell Martin – Ludwig

Produced by: Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell & Webb Company

For: BBC One

Distributed by: ITV Studios

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Produced by: Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

For: Apple TV

Distributed by: Apple TV

David Mitchell – Ludwig

Produced by: Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell & Webb Company

For: BBC One

Distributed by: ITV Studios

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Produced by: Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

For: Apple TV

Distributed by: Apple TV

Joanna Lumley – Amandaland

Produced by: Merman Television

For: BBC One

Distributed by: Lionsgate

Lucy Punch – Amandaland

Produced by: Merman Television

For: BBC One

Distributed by: Lionsgate

Individual Performance in a Drama Series finalists:

Adam Scott – Severance S2

Produced by: Fifth Season in association with Apple

For: Apple TV

Distributed by: Apple TV



Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Produced by: HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Colin Firth – Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Produced by: Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios, and Sky Studios

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Produced by: HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses S4

Produced by: See-Saw Films in association with Apple

For: Apple TV

Distributed by: Apple TV

Rose Ayling-Ellis – Code of Silence

Produced by: Mammoth Screen

For: ITV

Distributed by: ITV Studios

Newform Drama Series finalists:

Buried

Produced by: Frantales Productions

For: YouTube

Distributed by: N/A

Good Grief S2

Produced by: Good Grief Productions

For: OUTtv

Distributed by: OMG Media

Hafiach

Produced by: Vox Pictures

For: S4C

Distributed by: S4C

My Dead Mom

Produced by: LoCo Motion Pictures

For: Crave (Bell Media)

Distributed by: Blue Ant Media

Paper Cuts

Produced by: KOTV

For: ICI TOU.TV (Radio-Canada)

Distributed by: KO Distribution

Miniseries finalists:

Apple Cider Vinegar

Produced by: See-Saw Films / Picking Scabs

For: Netflix

Distributed by: Netflix

Curfew

Produced by: Vertigo Films / Evolutionary Films

For: Paramount+

Distributed by: Federation International

Get Millie Black

Produced by: Motive Pictures

For: HBO / Channel 4

Distributed by: Fifth Season

Mr Loverman

Produced by: Fable Pictures

For: BritBox

Distributed by: Sony Pictures Television

The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Produced by: Curio Pictures and Sony Pictures Television

For: Prime Video

Distributed by: Sony Pictures Television

Until I Kill You

Produced by: World Productions

For: ITV

Distributed by: ITV Studios

Returning Comedy-Drama Series finalists:

Brassic S6

Produced by: Calamity Films

For: Sky Max

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Late Bloomer

Produced by: Blink49 Studios

For: Crave

Distributed by: Sphere Abacus

Pørni S5

Produced by: Monster

For: Netflix

Distributed by: Netflix

Shrinking S2

Produced by: Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

For: Apple TV

Distributed by: Apple TV

Still Looking

Produced by: Seefood TV

For: TV2 Norway

Distributed by: Seefood Distribution

Wild Cards

Produced by: Piller/Segan

For: CBC

Distributed by: Fifth Season

Returning Drama Series finalists:

Allegiance

Produced by: Lark Productions

For: CBC and CBC Gem

Distributed by: Universal International Studios



The Gold

Produced by: Tannadice Pictures and Objective Fiction

For: BBC

Distributed by: All3Media International



Karen Pirie S2

Produced by: World Productions

For: ITV

Distributed by: ITV Studios

Malpractice S2

Produced by: World Productions

For: ITV

Distributed by: ITV Studios

Sullivan’s Crossing S3

Produced by: Sullivan’s Crossing Productions

For: CTV

Distributed by: Fremantle

Wolf Hall: The Mirror & the Light

Produced by: Playground and Company Pictures in association with Banijay Rights

For: BBC and Masterpiece

Distributed by: Banijay Rights

