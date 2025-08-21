Boat Rocker Studios strengthens animation portfolio with Industrial Brothers acquisition

Canada’s Boat Rocker Studios has expanded its footprint in the global children’s animation market by acquiring a majority stake in Industrial Brothers, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic focus on premium family content.

The Toronto-based studio, which previously held a minority position in Industrial Brothers alongside a first-look coproduction agreement, has now deepened its investment in the animation house behind series including Dino Ranch and Daniel Spellbound. The transaction also includes the renewal of the companies’ existing first-look coproduction deal.

Industrial Brothers has established itself as a key player in the children’s animation sector through its full-service studio capabilities and original intellectual property portfolio. The company has collaborated with Boat Rocker on multiple successful projects, including Dino Ranch and its spinoff Island Explorers, as well as Remy & Boo and Daniel Spellbound.

Following the acquisition, Industrial Brothers will maintain its creative leadership structure, with co-founder and chief creative officer Matthew Fernandes continuing to helm the studio. Chief operating officer Tammy Semen will oversee production operations and day-to-day management. The governance structure will see Fernandes join Boat Rocker founders David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg on the company’s board.

The partnership positions Boat Rocker to leverage Industrial Brothers’ creative capabilities while providing the animation studio with enhanced financial backing for its development pipeline. Jon Rutherford, Boat Rocker’s president of global rights, franchise & content strategy, will work closely with the Industrial Brothers leadership on the integrated strategy.

The majority acquisition of Industrial Brothers comes after Blue Ant Media completed its reverse takeover of Boat Rocker earlier this month. At the time, Boat Rocker, which had been publicly listed since 2021, went private once again as Schneeberg, Fortier and CEO John Young executed a management buyout of the Boat Rocker Studios arm via their privately owned company, IDJCo.

“The need for original IP that meaningfully connects with kids and families around the globe is stronger than ever today, and we are committed to fulfilling that need through our enhanced partnership with Industrial Brothers and with Matt and Tammy, who share our vision for the future,” said Fortier and Schneeberg in a joint statement. “Our broader agreement with Industrial Brothers provides us with strategic strengths in a very competitive marketplace and will greatly maximise our opportunities ahead.”

“Industrial Brothers has developed into a powerful player in the animation business with a robust roster of globally successful original IP and I’m excited that our longstanding creative collaboration with Boat Rocker has evolved into a larger partnership,” said Fernandes. “Together, we will create even more standout content, which will further solidify Industrial Brothers’ position as a leading creator and producer of quality entertainment for kids and families everywhere.”