Blink Industries adapts Nick Mohammed’s Young Magicians books under BBCS deal

ANNECY: London-based prodco Blink Industries (Dead End: Paranormal Park) is developing animated comedy-adventure series The Young Magicians, based on the book series of the same name by British actor and comedian Nick Mohammed (Intelligence, Ted Lasso).

Aimed at children aged eight and over, the project is part of a first-look deal with BBC Studios Kids & Family, agreed in 2024.

The series follows four talented magicians as they uncover secret conspiracies and hidden dangers within London’s most exclusive club: The Magic Circle. It was announced today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

Mohammed serves as executive producer and showrunner, while Blink Industries’ exec producer Ayoola Solarin is leading development of the series.

James Stevenson Bretton, CEO and co-founder of Blink Industries, said: “We fell in love with the charming and exciting world that Nick built in his books and it’s no surprise that Nick has been able to translate that magic into such an exciting show.

“Just like Nick himself, the show is warm and hilarious and super smart and we can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve been conjuring up.”

Cecilia Persson, MD of BBC Studios Kids & Family, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Blink to bring The Young Magicians to life as an animated series. Nick Mohammed’s brilliantly original world offers truly distinctive storytelling. We’re sure this series will have audiences of all ages spellbound.”