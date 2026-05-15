Garden Studios taps Character 7 MD Anna Higgs to drive production innovation

UK-based sustainable TV and film production hub Garden Studios has appointed Character 7 MD Anna Higgs as a non-executive director.

Higgs will commit two days a month to advising on business strategy, organisational growth and industry positioning.

She will also chair the new Production Innovation Circle alongside Garden Studios founder and CEO Thomas Hoegh and producer Daniel-Konrad Cooper. The Circle is a curated group of invited producers collaborating with Garden Studios to explore how new production technologies can be used on future projects.

The West London-headquartered company said the appointment will strengthen its commitment to nurturing talent, embracing innovation and building a future-facing production ecosystem in London.

Higgs is MD at drama production company Character 7, whose credits include Culprits, The Undoing and The Night Manager.

Bee Devine, chief operating officer at Garden Studios, said: “Anna is one of the most respected creative leaders in the industry, with a rare ability to combine strategic clarity, creative ambition and deep empathy for storytellers.

“Her insight and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow Garden Studios as a home for innovation, collaboration and world-class production.”

Higgs added: “Garden Studios is building something genuinely exciting – a place where, as with my core role at Character 7, creativity, technology and purpose come together to support the next generation of storytelling.

“Bringing brilliant producers together, supporting their ideas and connecting them with the studio’s incredible resources is exactly the kind of work that energises me. I can’t wait to get started.”