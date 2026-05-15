Fifth Season takes international rights to K Period Media thriller Recap

LA SCREENINGS: London- and LA-based distributor Fifth Season has picked up international distribution rights to forthcoming psychological mystery thriller series Recap.

Produced by K Period Media, the series stars Corey Stoll (House of Cards) and Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You). Fifth Season is launching it to buyers at the LA Screenings.

Recap centres on a man and his family who wake each morning with no memory of the previous day, relying only on a video recap to remind them who they are. Isolated on a remote farm, they follow strict rules to survive until a terrifying encounter forces them to question everything they know about survival, family and themselves.

Recap is K Period Media’s first independently financed series. It was created by Adam Glass (Criminal Minds), Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) and Justin S Lee (Resident Evil), with Glass and Dabb serving as showrunners.

Richard Shepard executive produces and directs all episodes, with K Period Media founder Kimberley Steward and Alex Foster also executive producing.

Also on Fifth Season’s LA Screenings scripted slate are Quay Street’s crime thriller The Blame, starring Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth and commissioned by ITV, and Playground Entertainment’s reimagining of Treasure Island.

The slate also includes Cold War drama Honey, produced by Sid Gentle for the BBC and ZDF, and The Night Manager Hong Kong, the Chinese adaptation of the BBC espionage thriller.