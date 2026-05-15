BBC to serve Australian tennis drama Goolagong

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC has acquired Goolagong, a drama following the story of tennis player Evonne Goolagong, for BBC iPlayer and BBC Four.

Arriving in June, the three-part series stars Lila McGuire (The Twelve) as Evonne Goolagong, Felix Mallard (Ginny & Georgia) as Roger Cawley and Marton Csokas (The Equalizer) as Vic Edwards. It originally premiered on ABC TV and ABC iview in Australia and is distributed internationally by BBC Studios.