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BBC to serve Australian tennis drama Goolagong

Goolagong

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC has acquired Goolagong, a drama following the story of tennis player Evonne Goolagong, for BBC iPlayer and BBC Four.

Arriving in June, the three-part series stars Lila McGuire (The Twelve) as Evonne Goolagong, Felix Mallard (Ginny & Georgia) as Roger Cawley and Marton Csokas (The Equalizer) as Vic Edwards. It originally premiered on ABC TV and ABC iview in Australia and is distributed internationally by BBC Studios.

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C21 reporter 15-05-2026 ©C21Media
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